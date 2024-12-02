Belgian banks back digital identity app to replace passwords

The four big banks (Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC/CBC and ING) and three mobile network operators (Orange, Proximus and Telenet) in Belgium have joined forces to form the Belgian Mobile ID consortium to develop a digital identity that consumers can use for web and payments authentication. The result of their combined efforts is the itsme app.

The new app will allow users to log into websites, confirm digital transactions and sign documents by using their secret itsme 5 digit code or, if their smartphone supports it, authenticate using their fingerprint. Clients will have to choose their security code the first time they install and launch the app. The code will then allow users to authenticate and verify each action that requires a login.

For security reasons, the application will be linked to only one mobile device, SIM card and personal itsme code.