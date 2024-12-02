Belfius integrates payments through Facebook and Whatsapp

The feature can be accessed through Belfius’ mobile app. Through Pengo the user can make one invitation for several people. It is also not necessary to download an extra app, as long as the user already uses Messenger or WhatsApp. Pengo can be found by tracing the service via the search bar in Messenger or using the link. Finally, an invitation can be sent not only via Messenger or WhatsApp, but also via e-mail or SMS.

The solution can be used by anyone who has a Belgian account, Belfius customer or not. For Belfius customers, Pengo will soon receive a picture in their mobile bank app: they can send a payment request not only from Messenger, but also via the app.