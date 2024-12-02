Bekaert chooses GEP solutions

Bekaert has selected procurement software GEP SMART and cloud-native supply chain platform GEP NEXXE. Bekaert employs more than 27,000 people in 45 countries and had total sales of USD 5.3 billion in 2020. The choice of GEP SOFTWARE is part of an initiative to redesign all S2P processes for direct and indirect spending.

There are various functions involved in the GEP solution including spend analysis, procurement, category & contract management, supplier and risk management, procure-to-pay, invoice management, handling of cost-saving projects, and cooperation with suppliers. According to a Berkaert representative, the company decided in favour of the GEP software as part of the company’s digitisation program to optimise the procurement and purchasing processes company-wide and achieve greater added value.