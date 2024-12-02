Beacon selects Ivalua to automate marketplace invoicing, central billing

Beacons B2B marketplace connects suppliers with approximately 2,500 customers in the UK. In addition to its core purchasing services, Beacon provides Central Billing where it collects customers’ monthly invoices and consolidates them into one bill. Beacon then collects the amount needed from the customer by direct debit and makes payments to suppliers accordingly. Through this service, Beacon processes around 400,000 invoices and 20,000 direct debits and payments each year.

Founded in 2000, Ivalua is a global vendor in SaaS spend management software. Ivalua is used by procurement and finance for all supplier interactions including performance and risk tracking, sourcing, contracts, procure-to-pay, invoice automation and analytics.