Beacon Platform partners with ActiveViam

The collaboration facilitated through the Beacon App Store, aims to combine Beacon's open and collaborative development platform with ActiveViam's scalable capital markets analytics engine. This integration is expected to offer market participants enhanced insights and facilitate state-of-the-art risk management for large and intricate trading portfolios.

Beacon Platform operates as a trading, risk management, and development platform designed to improve transparency and efficiency in capital markets operations. The cloud-native platform encompasses configurable financial instrument definitions, cross-asset risk and reporting applications, and various integration points.

ActiveViam's flagship product, Atoti, was designed to address intricate data analytics challenges within financial services. Atoti enables teams to conduct intricate, interactive analyses of multi-dimensional calculations on extensive datasets, including rapidly changing data crucial for critical decision-making. The partnership will extend to co-development efforts covering applications and research and development initiatives.

Through Beacon's App Store integration of Atoti, clients gain the ability to set up the Atoti data analytics server within Beacon and use Beacon as an orchestration platform to feed trade and portfolio-level analytics into the Atoti aggregation engine. This setup enables the creation of real-time risk cubes and visualisation dashboards. Clients of both Beacon and ActiveViam can leverage this integration to extract valuable insights for their trading and risk management teams.

In the company press release, officials from Beacon Platform expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the potential for research, trading, scenario analysis, and risk management opportunities. They also emphasized Beacon's open architecture and partner ecosystem and described them as catalysts for capturing new market opportunities in capital markets.

Officials from ActiveViam brought up the collaborative effort's objective to empower financial institutions with advanced capabilities for real-time data analytics. The collaboration aims to strengthen ActiveViam's position in addressing the complex challenges faced by the financial sector, allowing clients to make informed decisions, manage risks, and derive meaningful insights from extensive and dynamic datasets.

More information about the two companies

ActiveViam specialises in addressing the data analytics challenges encountered by financial institutions in trading desks, risk management, and compliance. The company has played an important role in assisting major investment banks, asset managers, and hedge funds in improving decision-making.

Beacon operates as a financial technology firm, offering a suite of tools for quantitative developers to efficiently construct, test, deploy, and collaborate on trading and risk applications, analytics, and models. The platform facilitates risk management across all asset classes, enabling organisations to concentrate on developing innovative strategies that confer a competitive advantage.