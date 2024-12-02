BDO Unibank renews Fiserv partnership to support business speed

Following this new relationship, the bank will upgrade to the latest version of Fiserv’s Signature account processing platform with expanded Managed Services. The platform offers a multicurrency and multichannel banking solution in a comprehensive environment for bank processing, automated customer relationship management, product design, transaction processing and financial management.

Combined with Managed Services, Signature will allow BDO Unibank to improve its customer and market response capabilities. Through this partnership, Fiserv continues to solidify its foothold in the Philippines and across the entire Southeast Asia region.