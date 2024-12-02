BCR extends the deadline for The Incentivised Switching Scheme





The Incentivised Switching Scheme (ISS) was launched in February 2019 to offer payouts for 12.000 business customers of Williams & Glyn to switch to another business bank, like Starling Bank, Metro Bank and Santander. The BCR extended the 25 August 2020 deadline on the project to February 2021 in order to reach its target, of which only 34.537 SMEs have switched so far with a further 6.351 in-progress.

However, due to the terms under which the BCR was established, the group says no further extension to the switching scheme can be granted.