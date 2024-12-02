BCI, Latin American bank, selects Temenos to launch new corporate bank in Peru

BCI chose Temenos Transact, including the payments solution, as well as Temenos Infinity, the omnichannel digital banking product, to drive its growth strategy and deliver corporate banking and trade finance services to primarily Chilean enterprises with operations in Peru, as well as Peruvian corporate clients. Using Temenos technology, the new bank plans to launch in 2021.

BCI specialises in savings and deposits, securities brokerage, asset management and insurance. The bank is headquartered in Chile and it also has operations in Florida, USA. Temenos Transact, with its rich, pre-configured core banking functionality will underpin the greenfield bank in Peru, delivering scale and agility to reach corporate customers. BCI will use the Temenos Model Bank approach, which is compliant with Peruvian regulations and incorporates best local business practices, to accelerate the banking license process and launch its new corporate bank in Peru.

BCI will also leverage Temenos’ payments functionality to support cross-border payments of its corporate customers. Temenos technology supports the latest SWIFT messaging enhancements, interest rates and enables the transition from LIBOR to Risk-Free Rates (RFRs).