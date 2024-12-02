BCG Digital Ventures working on new fintech startup 'Adler'

The Adler app has been advertising on social networks in March 2021. This app will be an alternative for old-age provision. According to financefwd.com, users upload their electricity, gas, and insurance contracts to an app and the company suggests inexpensive ETFs. Adler earns from the commission and aims to show all earnings transparently. The whole thing is planned to run fully automatically.

BCG Digital Ventures has not yet released who the project partner is or what budget this project has. On the BCG website, it states that Adler is a digital platform for modern, flexible, and fair provision, not a bank or insurance company.