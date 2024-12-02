BBVA Ventures invests in supply chain finance company Taulia

BBVA Ventures, the corporate venture arm of BBVA Group, together with other investors, took part in Taulias series D fundraising, which raised a total of USD 40 million.

Taulias platform, which connects suppliers with buyers, works to shorten the payment cycle, enabling suppliers to access the capital they need. For those instances when a buyer needs to hold on to its capital, Taulia Enhanced Discounting provides suppliers financing from third-parties, like hedge funds and banks, all within the platform.

With BBVA Ventures, which operates through the Groups representative office in San Francisco, BBVA plans to invest USD 100 million in global startups. The first investment came in early 2012 with an investment in seed-capital fund and incubator program 500 Startups. Other strategic investments have included Ribbit Capital, SaveUp, mobile payment pioneer SumUp and data management company Radius.

Taulia is a SaaS platform and network for supplier financing, e-invoicing and supplier portals. Some of the brands using Taulia’s services include Coca-Cola, Consolidated, Pfizer, Pacific Gas & Electric, Hallmark, and others.

In recent news, Graphic Packaging, a company that designs and manufactures packaging for commercial products, has selected Taulias Business Exchange program to optimise the organisation`s payables process.