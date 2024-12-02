BBVA USA launches Mobile 9.0, its new mobile banking app





The app is designed to build on the bank’s mobile functionalities. It has a new main navigation bar that allows clients to access the app’s most used features, including accounts, financial tools, ability to originate accounts, move money and obtain assistance. The main page allows users to see all BBVA USA and other bank accounts in a single location.

The expansion of transaction details gives clients additional details around their account balances at the time of each transactions, providing a real-time view of their financial status. It also includes the ability to learn more about balances and transaction types and a warning badge that indicates if a transaction has been posted against insufficient funds.