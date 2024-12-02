



The AI-powered assistant is designed to improve customer interactions through natural language processing, providing users with tailored financial insights and facilitating common banking transactions.











The latest version of Blue can handle up to 150 different customer queries and transactions, equating to over 3,000 potential customer interactions. The system leverages generative artificial intelligence to deliver more human-like and empathetic responses, optimising efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The roll-out of the updated Blue will commence on February 20 in Spain, with a gradual expansion to all BBVA customers.





Improved customer experience with advanced AI capabilities

With a strong focus on user experience, the virtual assistant utilises large language models (LLMs) to understand and process customer inquiries more effectively. By incorporating contextual awareness and recognising previous interactions, Blue delivers more precise responses tailored to individual user needs.

One of its advanced features includes the ability to manage digressions within a conversation. If a customer initiates a query but shifts focus midway, Blue can adapt without losing track of the original request. At any point, users have the flexibility to cancel ongoing transactions or request assistance from a human agent.

Unlike general-purpose virtual assistants, Blue operates exclusively within the banking domain. It is designed to provide customers with relevant financial information and transaction-related support while adhering to strict commercial, reputational, and legal standards.

BBVA has placed a strong emphasis on security and data privacy in the development of Blue. The assistant ensures that customer information remains confidential and is only used within the scope of active conversations. Personal data is neither stored nor utilised outside of BBVA’s secure environment, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to protecting customer privacy.





AI Assistant for BBVA branch agents

In addition to improving the customer-facing virtual assistant, BBVA has introduced an AI-powered co-pilot designed to support branch employees. This system assists agents by providing quick access to over 30,000 references covering BBVA’s full range of products and services, updated daily.

Currently available to more than 100 agents, this tool simplifies workflows by reducing time spent on low-value operational tasks. Its intuitive design enables agents to efficiently retrieve relevant information, allowing them to focus more on delivering high-quality customer service.

By integrating artificial intelligence into both customer interactions and internal operations, BBVA continues to drive digital transformation in the banking sector. These AI-powered solutions are expected to improve efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and redefine the future of digital banking.