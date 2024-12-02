BBVA to start a digital bank in Germany





Following this announcement, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will focus on opening a digital customer bank in the region of Germany by leveraging already existing technology to expand at a relatively low cost. The financial institution is also currently conducting a study and assembling a team for this new venture.

In addition, the bank will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s expansion into Germany represents an important part of a broader trend among international banks and financial institutions that aim to tap into the local market through the use of the digital platform. This competition among worldwide banks in the region of Germany is also driven by the potential of high returns and the overall increasing adoption of digital banking tools by clients and users.

BBVA’s decision to use its already existing technology infrastructure for the German digital bank represents a strategic move that aims to minimise costs and maximise the overall operational efficiency of its products. The approach is expected to allow the financial institution to offer competitive and secure products without the need for a substantial new suite of investments. Furthermore, the success of the digital bank that was launched in Italy suggests that BBVA’s overall technology platform was developed as a scalable and efficient tool, as well as capable of optimising and accelerating the growth and development of its customers and collaborators.

BBVA’s planned digital bank in Germany is currently still in the early stages, with the feasibility study and team assembly being underway. At the same time, the enterprise’s ability to replicate its Italian development will depend on various factors, such as customer adoption rates, market conditions, and regulatory approvals. Its focus will remain on the process of utilising existing technology and its digital banking model positions for this new venture.

The presence of multiple international enterprises could also improve service quality in the local market, aiming to optimise the customer experience. For example, JP Morgan’s expansion into Germany represents a logical step in its development strategy, as the financial institution also achieved considerable growth with its digital banking solutions in the region of the UK.

As the overall landscape of digital banking continues to evolve, BBVA’s expansion into Germany could represent a broader shift among traditional banks towards a more cost-effective, secure, and fast suite of digital services. In addition, this trend is more likely to accelerate as banks seek to remain competitive in the increasingly developing digital world.



