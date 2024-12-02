BBVA to deliver open banking program

The program is called BBVA API Market and comes after the bank spent over a year with more than 1500 businesses to optimize the Open API service that is to be delivered. Thus, companies, startups and developers will be able to build new products and services by accessing and integrating customer’s banking data — with their permission — into their applications.

At first, only Spanish customers of BBVA will be granted the benefit from the market, but the bank intends to expand the program to its US customers later in 2017, and also in Turkey, Mexico, Latin America, and even more.

BBVA launched this new bot to allow Spanish customers to access financial information via Facebook and Telegram, and the tool for making payments from WhatsApp.