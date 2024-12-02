BBVA teams with Amazon Web Services to boost the Groups transformation

The agreement is part of a series of accords that the Group is forging with strategic providers and it represents a new step in the bank’s transformation journey.

BBVA has been working with AWS to build a secure, flexible and scalable cloud-based solution that will help meet the exponential growth in transactions that the digital age brings. BBVA platforms currently manage more than 542 million transactions a day, compared to 90 million in 2006. In 2017 they will be prepared to manage one billion transactions a day in real time.

For BBVA working with AWS and using their technology allows BBVA to use all the cloud’s potential while working closely with regulators and supervisors in order to comply with their requirements. The Group has been using AWS to run its analytics application for retailers Commerce 360 (currently available in Spain), and plans to keep expanding the use of the AWS.

With today’s agreement, BBVA is set to increase its collaboration with AWS in three areas in order to build next generation cloud banking technologies: an expanded use of AWS cloud ecosystem, providing cloud infrastructure services so BBVA can migrate selected components of its platforms to the cloud; creation of a ‘Cloud Community’ to improve knowledge sharing and adherence to architectural and security policies and standards, ensuring regulatory compliance.

Additionally, AWS will use feedback from BBVA to better adapt its offers to the banking sector.