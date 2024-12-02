BBVA Switzerland implements DocuSign to improve customer experience

DocuSign will be used by individuals across more than 15 countries and by over 50% of BBVA Switzerland employees to optimise clients’ documentation management.

BBVA’s decision to implement DocuSign followed an internal study that found the cost of having employees receive and review documents manually, scanning and storing them, was inefficient and expensive.

The hybrid solution uses the cloud to route documents for signature electronically while maintaining a Signature Appliance in the data centre, providing on-premise control over digital certificates and signatures. DocuSign is available 24/7.

BBVA Switzerland is the first private banking organisation to adopt DocuSign in Europe.