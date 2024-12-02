BBVA, Sella, Fabrick enter an Open Finance strategic partnership

The above will allow BBVA to offer its foreign customers willing to operate in Italy and those of the newly launched digital bank a series of local payment services such as F24, postal bills, CBILL, and pagoPA. The agreement provides that Banca Sella makes available to the Spain-based financial group its products through the APIs managed through the platform of Fabrick, a company operating internationally to foster Open Finance.

For the Sella group, therefore, this is one of the first initiatives in the Banking-as-a-Service strategic area, which aims to enable and expand the range of services offered to corporate, fintech, and international financial institutions. The agreement, moreover, is also part of a broader cooperation context that sees the Fabrick platform contributing to the International Open Finance projects of BBVA.

The project, sharing the know-how of the three players to meet the new needs of the global market, has allowed BBVA to optimise technological investments, implementation times, organisational impacts, and accelerate time-to-market.