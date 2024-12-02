BBVA reaches 15mln-plus mobile banking users

BBVA said the number of customers using mobile as their preferred way to access the banks services has grown by more than 40% in the last 12 months.

More than that, the bank claims the levels of interaction with the bank via mobile are also accelerating as more and more services become available.

In Spain, for example, where 92% of products and services will be available via mobile by year end, interaction rates have multiplied by almost two and a half times in a little over a year — from 23.8 million interactions per month in May 2016 to more than 56 million 12 months later. Meanwhile, during that time, visits to the website from non-mobile devices grew slightly by a little over 2.5 million interactions a month, according to the release.