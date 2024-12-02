BBVA partners with Mastercard





Following the partnership, BBVA aims to support its Pivot Commercial Cards platform using Mastercard’s product expense management.

The platform was designe to provide customers with more control over the use of corporate cards by simplifying and securing the review and authorisation processes for expenses. It currently manages daily purchases for around 85,000 employees of client organisations while using BBVA’s corporate cards and products in 8 countries, including Portugal, Spain, Turkey, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, and Uruguay.

Users also have the capability to choose which services suit their needs and preferences best while having complete financial control over them, as well as the flexibility to guarantee the management and administration of expenses.

Mastercard’s features in the collaboration allow clients to reduce the time they spend entering their expenses as well while offering them a more agile process of approval alongside daily reviews of all card movements.

Other services include (in the first phase) the incorporated Solred Mastercard (which offers fuel discounts and the generation of invoices with itemised VAT), a card that is already available through the SAP Concur and Emburse Captio expense management tools.

BBVA also aims to merge into its platform other expense management systems in the near future. Furthermore, the offering for Pivot Commercial Cards clients will be extended to their services and countries, where BBVA is an issuer of Mastercard corporate cards.

BBVA launched its Global Commercial Cards platform focusing on allowing companies and corporations to operate with BBVA cards in order to manage their employees’ travel and representation expenses in an efficient and safe way. The platform represents a part of the BBVA Pivot ecosystem, which groups together the set of solutions used by financial institutions to support organisations in their international part of the business.











BBVA’s Pivot Commercial Cards solution

The Pivot Commercial Cards is a product of BBVA’s Pivot solution, a suite of services designed to optimise and manage cash and liquidity management for businesses and organisations that operate in multiple countries, while having to deal with multiple currencies, timetables, rules, laws, and regulations.

Currently, the platform allows centralized operations in multiple countries, through direct channels, web, application, or SWIFT, with customer support throughout the entire process.

BBVA partnered with BAC Credomatic earlier in February of 2023 to enter the Central American market and offer its customers transnational transaction services.

The bank reached an agreement through which customers of both financial institutions will benefit from this collaboration. This allowed BBVA to extend the geographical coverage of its cash management operations, including the Pivot Commercial Cards solution.



