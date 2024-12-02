BBVA opens app to clients of other banks in Spain

This development will allow those users who are not clients of the bank in Spain to carry out some operations, such as initiating payments, with their mobile application. In this way, they will be able to add accounts from other financial entities, request transfers from those accounts, and use digital tools such as BBVA Valora in an unlimited way, a service offered by Madiva Soluciones, which allows estimating the value of a specific home.

The BBVA application in Spain is open to clients of other banking entities. It will no longer be necessary to open an account or have contracted any other financial product with BBVA in order to use the application. With a simple registration and in less than a minute , anyone will be able to access the application and test services such as the aggregation of their banking entities and view their balance and movements.

Once they have added their other banks, users will also be able to request transfers and check their income and expenses in an orderly manner to have total control of their finances, and understand how the money is being spent, among other features.