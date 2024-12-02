BBVA launches new SCF solution

The new platform, BBVA Global Supply Chain Finance, offers the following: single access point, which allows for a centralised view of all of the companies’ programs and suppliers in all locations and currencies at the same time; a secure connection, integrated with the client’s ERP and adapted to their business processes; and internal control thanks to the total tracking of invoices and payments.

This solution is currently available for BBVA clients in Europe, US, Mexico, and Peru, and it will also be available in Colombia in 2021.

The buyer controls their programs in different countries and currencies form a single access point. Meanwhile, the supplier has access to tools that allow them to receive the payment of their invoices, simulate their future payment flows, plan their cash flow, and have real-time management control.