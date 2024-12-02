BBVA launches New Gen

According to the official press release, BBVA Switzerland seeks to meet the needs of a new type of investor client who prefers to operate independently by taking advantage of technology, or who has a special interest in investing in more innovative, sustainable sectors, and even in crypto assets. The client registers through a form, makes a video-identification call and in less than 15 minutes can start trading.

The New Gen account offers access to a catalogue of companies and funds organised into 11 themes including climate change and the circular economy, or by technologies with great disruptive potential such as robotics, 3D printing or autonomous vehicles. At the same time, the client can invest in traditional assets such as shares or investment funds, and also has a 'wallet' for cryptocurrencies, providing it with differential characteristics.

New Gen provides access to a full range of online banking services and IBAN numbers in USD, EUR, or Swiss francs, in addition to a wallet for storing, purchasing, and selling Bitcoins, all fully integrated with the mobile banking app which allows tracking Bitcoin holdings alongside with the remainder of assets, funds or investments held by the client.