BBVA launches BBVA epricer





According to the press release, the site aims to assist professionals in structuring and obtaining prices for equity and credit-linked investment products. It is also expected to enable BBVA clients to request investment proposals remotely amidst COVID-19 crisis.

BBVA epricer should also provide investors with the price of any derivative investment. It will allow investors to organise the main equity structured payoffs including autocalls, reverse convertibles and participation structures, as well as credit tranche structured products, all through a web-based front end.