BBVA launches all-digital retail banking in Italy

BBVA is entering the Italian market with free digital banking, as the press release says. The bank wants to bring together the product offering and strength of a traditional bank with the customer experience of a digital player.

BBVA, which has been present in Italy for over 30 years via its wholesale banking business. Currently, 38 million of the group’s clients interact with the bank via digital channels; more than 62% do so through the mobile app; and 7 out of 10 sales are made digitally.

The new card has no printed PAN (card number) or CVV (verification code). The announcement also mentioned that the card’s key is generated from the app each time the customer makes a purchase, which should add greater security to the transaction.