BBVA invests USD 20 million in climate change private equity fund Lowercarbon

This investment will focus specifically on the carbon capture sector. Lowercarbon's carbon capture fund invests in companies that develop technologies to reduce CO2 emissions, remove it from the atmosphere and cool the planet's temperature. The fund aims to accelerate the capture of billions of tons of CO2 via innovative technologies based on the production of low-priced energy from renewable energy sources.

BBVA seeks to help its customers not only by providing financing, but also by investing in companies that are revolutionizing this transition and driving innovation.

Lowercarbon, with headquarters in the US, has an investment portfolio mainly focused on four areas: energy, climate, mobility, and agricultural technology. Some of these companies have achieved unicorn status, such as the startups Commonwealth Fusion Systems and Solugen.