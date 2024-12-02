BBVA, GloMo to support Apple Watch banking in Uruguay

The new app allows BBVA’s customers to choose how to interact with the bank according to their personal needs and circumstances. The app is global, which means it can be reused in any country across the Group’s footprint and reduces time-to-market.

With this app on their smartwatch, customers will be able to check the balance of their account or cards or use the currency converter. They can also open the app with voice commands and the virtual assistant will display all the products available.