BBVA Garanti completes the integration of Swift GPI pre-validation service





With this new service, transferring banks can confirm the beneficiary account information just prior to conducting the transaction, thereby avoiding potential transaction failures and improving operational performance.

SWIFT GPI allows banks to track transfers made via SWIFT using Garanti BBVA Internet banking. With the Swift Outbound Tracking Service, users can view all the transaction details from the time it is performed, including the transfer status, the intermediary bank, and the time it takes until reaching its destination.

In addition, immediate notifications about transaction completion can be received.In addition to the Swift Departure Tracking Service, Garanti BBVA plans to activate the Swift Inbound Tracking Service. With this feature, customers will be able to track money transfers from the time the funds leave the originating bank, providing visibility as to when they can be expected to hit their accounts. The service, which contributes to customers’ ability to manage their cash flow, will be available either via the bank’s Internet banking service or its API.