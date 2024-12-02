BBVA: digitally active customer base is growing

In October the bank in Spain passed the 50% mark in terms of the percentage of its Spanish customer base now engaging with the bank via digital channels.

In fact, across its wider business, six of BBVA’s 11 core countries have now passed this tipping point, with the USA, Turkey, Argentina, Chile and Venezuela also past the 50% mark.

In Spain specifically, the use of digital channels to access banking services has grown by more than 17% in the last 12-months alone. Meanwhile the figures for customers accessing by mobile has also soared – rising by 30% in the last year.

Across the whole Group, the digitally active customer base has grown by 24% since this time last year, demonstrating the ongoing change in behaviour the ubiquity of online access is bringing.

BBVA’s Turkish bank Garanti was also ranked second, on a list that analysed 13 top European banks including those in the UK, France, Turkey and the Netherlands. BBVA Spain’s online banking received a final score of 90 points out of 100 – 15 points above the European average of 75.