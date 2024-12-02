BBVA, Azlo to target US freelance market

Azlo’s account provides domestic and cross-border banking services which offer no fees or minimum monthly deposits. The offering also includes unlimited domestic and international payments, billpay, mobile cheque deposit and digital invoicing.

According to BBVA, by 2020 in the US alone, 43% of workers will be employed in freelance capacities – a trend that is expected to continue to grow. This segment is often referred to as the “gig economy” or the “work on demand” sector and has proved a popular attraction to the fintech world. Earlier in February 2018, Coconut has made a similar move with the launch of a bank account for SMEs and freelancers to help them manage tax and expenses.