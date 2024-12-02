Bayer Spain partners Esker for Order Processing automation solution

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the fields of healthcare, agriculture and high-tech polymer materials.

In recent news, Esker, a US document process automation company, has launched an on-demand e-purchasing solution which automates the entire purchase-to-pay cycle, from purchase requisition to vendor invoice payment authorization.