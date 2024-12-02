BAWAG selects SIA as a technology partner





SIA is extending its partnership with BAWAG which can focus on its core business whilst benefiting from IT synergies with the integration, standardisation, and interoperability guaranteed by SIA’s technology infrastructure. SIA will continue to offer various services for the bank’s card products evolution enabling BAWAG to extend its footprint in the digital ecosystem.

SIA is a subsidiary of CDP Equity provides its services in over 50 countries, and also operates through its subsidiaries and branches in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and South Africa.