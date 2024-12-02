Battle Financial signs with Temenos Banking Cloud





With Temenos core banking and payments solutions, Battle Bank will be able to offer its clients a diverse set of opportunities in F.D.I.C. insured foreign currency and market index deposits and the ability to acquire, store, and borrow against non-F.D.I.C. insured precious metals.

Battle Bank is expected to launch in the second half of 2022, pending regulatory approval.

Temenos’ platform for composable banking will serve as the foundation for Battle Bank’s foreign currency, market index, and precious metals products. Using Temenos’ model bank methodology and the pre-composed banking services, Battle Bank will be able to quickly roll out its world markets division offering innovative solutions with hyper-efficient cost structures.