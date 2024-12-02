Basware upgrades its procurement solution

This version adds two new levels of user access specifically designed for end users who are not procurement professionals and may only use the solution infrequently.

Basware Purchase has further simplified how casual users navigate through the system for their procurement needs. Casual users are those end users who infrequently need to order products and services and, as such, are not always familiar with, or in need of, all the available functionality. With the new purchasing functionality, they can request items from any source, gain approval and receive the items more easily.

Restricted purchasing functionality, on the other hand, is geared towards contractors and sub-contractors, who are not employees of Basware customers but still need to purchase items. Restricted purchasing allows even these users to go through the same preferred purchasing channels as employees but prevents them from seeing price information at any stage in the purchase process.