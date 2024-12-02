Basware upgrades accounts payable solution

The platform has added additional functionality around invoice processing and exception handling. AP Pro increases the performance of invoice processing and deviation management. The new design is based on customer feedback and enhancement requests and features an actionable dashboard with improved search functionality and a one-stop-shop experience for all key AP tasks.

AP Pro allows easy tracking of invoices, ensures that AP professionals stay on top of their workload, and speeds up the invoice processing cycle. Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) based predictive analytics can further alert up to process bottlenecks and potential late payments, enabling clients to accelerate payments to certain key suppliers.

Basware AP Pro introduces additional support for decentralized AP operations and shared service centers. Process-owners can easily monitor and allocate AP team tasks, which facilitates workload balancing and minimizes the need for manual oversight over AP staff.