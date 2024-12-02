Basware updates SmartPDF tool for e-invoicing

The service automates the conversion of machine-readable PDFs to e-invoices above 97% accuracy, requiring extremely minimal manual effort. Unlike optical character recognition (OCR) technology that relies on capturing data from images, SmartPDF AI is trained using data automatically extracted from historical invoices via a state-of-the art machine learning (ML) model.

Because SmartPDF AI removes invoice data-mapping from the process, it requires zero setup, manual validation or configuration, and offers multi-language support. Whether a new supplier sends an invoice for the first time or an existing supplier changes invoice formats, the self-learning system automatically adjusts.

It is designed to ask as few questions as possible and once answered, the artificial intelligence (AI) learns immediately, never asking the same question again. Plus, the AI takes into consideration not just the text, but also features, such as fonts, lines, logos, etc., allowing it to recognise the patterns better and ultimately improve accuracy.







