Basware updates its Accounts Payable offering with new tools

Power users process more invoices than business users and perform complex invoice processing activities like AP clerks. Because of the complexity of their work and sheer number of invoices they process, this new release aims to streamline the user interface and support organisations with their tasks.

The additional tools provide this user type with a single, desktop-optimised view of all their tasks. It presents all relevant invoice information such as image, coding, and actions in that one view, allowing them to match invoices with purchase orders and access coding tools. Via this interface users can make quick decisions as they do not need to click through multiple screens.

Basware is a procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that uses cloud technology to support organisations manage their spend, mitigate financial risk, and reduce the cost of operations via automation.