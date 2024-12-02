Basware to deliver cloud-based AP and e-invoicing services in North America

The services are powered by Alusta, Baswares unified cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay. The agreement includes invoice automation with Basware Analytics and 100% inbound e-invoicing services. Basware is set to also support the activation of the many local suppliers to start sending e-invoices as well as provide a portal for supplier collaboration. The value of the agreement is approximately EUR 300,000 over three years. The customer has previously deployed Baswares solutions for accounts payable at their headquarters in Europe.

In recent news, Mphasis, an India-based IT solution provider, has partnered with Basware to provide finance and accounting (F&A) business process services.

For more information about Basware, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.