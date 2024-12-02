Basware solutions now live on SAP App Center

These solutions integrate with SAP S/4HANA, providing businesses globally with new options.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,800 partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. The solutions are SAP-validated and can be sorted by SAP product line, industry, solution type and use-case scenario, creating new opportunities.

Basware is an OEM partner in the SAP PartnerEdge Build program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge Build program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building applications focused on specific business needs. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global OEM contract.