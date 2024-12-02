Basware signs deal with provider of interior renovations in North America

The agreement includes inbound e-invoicing with a scanning service and a mobile solution for processing e-invoices. The services is set to be implemented in North America. The value of the agreement is approximately EUR 400,000 over three years.

In recent news, Basware has extended the service agreement on the Basware Travel & Expense Management solution with a financial services group in Finland.

