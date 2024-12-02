Basware signs agreement with Botnia Mill Service

Under the terms of the agreement, Basware will deliver an invoice automation and travel and expense management solution to Botnia Mill Service Oy as Software as a Service (SaaS). The agreement also covers inbound e-invoicing and scanning services as well as services for sending e-invoices and printing paper invoices. All of the services will be deployed in early 2014. The value of the agreement exceeds EUR 300,000 over three years.

Botnia Mill Service Oy is a member of Caverion Group. Caverion designs, builds and maintains building systems and offers industrial services in the Nordic countries, Central Europe, Russia, and the Baltic countries.

In recent news, Basware has expanded its partnership with a Danish jewelry company by providing accounts payable automation services, powered by Alusta, Basware`s cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay.

