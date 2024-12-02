Basware signs agreement with Agilent Technologies

The movement has the potential to expand the e-invoicing services to more than 60 countries globally.

Agilent Technologies is a leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets, providing complete scientific solutions to laboratories worldwide. Basware’s solution means Agilent can start sending all of its invoices in electronic format.

Basware’s automated solution covers all of Agilent’s relevant markets and countries with built-in VAT/tax compliance support, and also hands it better oversight and added visibility and control over account receivables.