Basware signs agreement for invoice automation with Scania

The agreement covers Baswares cloud-based P2P accounts payable automation and Basware Network transaction services.

With some 46,000 employees in about 100 countries Scania is a provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive service offering. Scania is also a provider of industrial and marine engines. Scania is a part of Volkswagen Truck & Bus.

Basware is a provider of source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and financing services.?Baswares commerce and financing network connects businesses in over 100 countries and territories around the globe. More than that, Basware provides scale and reach for organizations of all sizes, enabling them to grow their business and unlock value across their operations by simplifying and streamlining financial processes.