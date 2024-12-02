Basware secures e-invoicing agreement with Agoria in Belgium

Starting in January 2015, Agoria will send out all invoices electronically to the Basware Commerce Network. Depending on the preference of the addressee, Basware will streamline the invoice process to deliver a paper invoice, an e-mail invoice or an electronic invoice to the customer.

After the outgoing invoices, the incoming invoice flow are set to be automated. Initially, Agoria will keep scanning and processing all received paper invoices internally. The received PDF invoices will be converted to electronic invoices through Basware’s e-Invoice Email Lite.



