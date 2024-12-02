Basware rolls out Basware Discount solution

Basware Discount is available globally via the Basware Commerce Network. It works to assist both buyers and their vendors by enhancing cashflow across the supply chain. Buyers can create an early payment program with Basware Discount and invite their suppliers to sign up.

Basware is a provider of electronic invoicing and purchase-to-pay solutions.

In recent news, Basware has signed an agreement for the delivery of accounts payable automation and electronic invoicing services with a global engineering group in Sweden.