Basware renews deal on procurement solution with the Finnish State Treasury

The contract also covers the management of catalog content and exchange of purchase messages via the Basware Portal. The value of the agreement is approximately EUR 2 million over the next two years.

The State Treasury is a Finnish central agency operating under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance. It provides central government organisations with internal services. The State Treasury also provides services to private citizens and businesses.

In recent news, Basware and MasterCard have launched an automated supply chain finance platform dubbed Basware Pay.