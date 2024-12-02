Basware provides procure-to-pay solution for SMBs

The unit is named after the existing product suite, which is a cloud-based, complete procure-to-pay (P2P) solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). InvoiceReady has a customer base of more than 400 customers in Finland and internationally.

Connected to Basware Network, customers can process invoices in any format (e-invoices, paper, and PDF). InvoiceReady delivers efficiency and improves SMB’s bottom line and enhances internal and external collaboration. The InvoiceReady business unit is staffed with dedicated functional teams, including research & development, sales & marketing, as well as delivery and support.