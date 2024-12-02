Basware partners with PwC Germany

The partnership has already proven successful driving joint value for clients and most recently for a leading provider of forklift trucks, warehouse equipment, and supply chain solutions. PwC Germany has already started the newly revamped Basware Onboarding Program and together are working to grow the AP practice capabilities by expanding its capabilities throughout 2021.

Basware is a procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with spend visibility through supplier connectivity and data capture. Its cloud-based technology enables organisations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk, and reduce the cost of operations via automation.