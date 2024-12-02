Basware partners rental services provider in the construction industry

The services will be implemented group-wide in the Nordic countries and Europe. The solutions are powered by Alusta, Baswares unified cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay.

The agreement includes purchase-to-pay automation and 100% inbound e-invoicing. Basware is also providing Basware Analytics for gaining insight into their financial performance. The value of the agreement exceeds EUR 650,000 over five years.

In recent news, Basware has expanded an invoice automation and e-invoicing agreement with a Finnish corporation in the metal industry to cover extended support services.

