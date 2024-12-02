Basware launches Verian e-procurement solution suite

The new solution suite, according to the company, empowers users to more fully communicate with each other and engage in the buying process. New features built into the requesting process enable users to save time, while upgraded strategic sourcing capabilities expedite the sourcing process. Additionally, continued advancements in the mobile application provide more convenience for remote activities.

In addition, some of the solutions’ expanded capabilities include: receiver and buyer enhancements, one-click capabilities extended to email approvals, account coding enhancements and mobile application enhancements, including the ability to approve expense reports remotely.

Basware recently acquired Verian and through this union, Basware is now able to offer North American businesses purchase-to-pay solutions, access to the world’s B2B commerce network, and additional financing and supplier management services.

Basware provides networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Its commerce and financing network connects businesses in over 100 countries and territories around the globe. The company’s North American business is headquartered in Stamford, Conn.