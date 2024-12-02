Basware launches enhancements to its Analytics solution

The Spend Insights dashboard provides a single view across an organisation’s entire spend – direct, indirect, PO, and non-PO – and recommendations on suggested actions. The payment performance feature now includes payment status and related details enabling the finance department to work with suppliers to improve data quality and the invoice submission process.

The Spend Insights dashboard presents the data within a user interface to support a logical flow to an organisation’s data story. Furthermore, it provides granular details, such as visibility into authorised and contract-based spend. In addition, the dashboard introduces dynamic, data-driven recommendations.